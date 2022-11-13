The Gift returns to Chatham-Kent for the third year

The Gift returns this holiday season for the third year with more unity than ever before.

On November 19 at noon, people all over Chatham-Kent are invited to put a gift on their doorstep and volunteers in the their community will pick it up and share joy this holiday season.

Many individuals have stepped up to take The Gift to the next stage. The Gift Dance will sweep the Chatham-Kent landscape. As well as a revitalized Gift Sign Paint Shop at the Community Shop.

Madison Hetherington, Marketing Lead for The Gift, says what they are hoping to accomplish this year.

"Just an increase in the impact. And that's really what our goal is here is to impact as many families in need, and make sure that the impact of the holiday season is the biggest one yet. I think just maxing out the impact, making it better then past years is our biggest goal here."

She says what members of the community can put on their porch as a gift.

"New unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, really anything that you think someone would need this holiday season. Whether it be winter wear, books, games, blankets."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Gift CK Facebook

She says it's not too late to become a volunteer for the special day.

"It's a really awesome day. We encourage as many people as possible to get involved and be a part of this awesome day. And to do that you can volunteer by going to thegiftck.ca, and then make sure to follow us at The Gift CK on all of our social media platforms so you can stay in the loop with all of the good stuff that we have going on."

Those wanting to be a part of the day can register on The Gift website.

Gifts will be sorted and then distributed to those in need in the weeks following the gift pick-up.

The Gift Central is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Community Shop in The Old Sears Receiving Area at The Down Town Chatham Centre.

-with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney