The Greater Windsor Concert Band celebrates its 25th anniversary 

The Greater Windsor Concert Band will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a concert for everyone to attend.

Today the band will perform "Our Silver Jubilee" hosted at the Serbian Centre.

The concert will feature local talents like guitarist Mike McNamara and Bob Steele narrating the event.

The band is a not-for-profit, community minded group of volunteer musicians who play concerts all year round at locations such as Reaume Park, and have toured through Michigan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as musical ambassadors.

Ric Moor, Founder and Music Director of the Greater Windsor Concert Band, says he started the band because he wanted to do community service, as well as perform music.

He says what has been going through his mind hitting the 25th anniversary.

"I mean all of the ups and downs of starting a new organization and all of the highs and lows. Thankfully, it's been mostly highs and groundbreaking things that we've done. It's somewhat overwhelming."

He says how the band has changed over the 25 years.

"We have a few members who actually started day one with us. That's exciting. But it's also exciting to have the dynamics of the band that have changed over the years. When I started the band, most of the members were older than me, now most of the members are quite a bit younger than me."

He says it was difficult to pick a set list, but the band has spared no expense for the concert.

"We have 25 years of great music. The concert, we've pulled out all the stops. We spared no expense for this concert. We've got a professional lighting company coming in. We've got a sound company coming in to record the concert. We're going to be playing all kinds of different instruments."

The concert is a free event on Sunday, November 13 starting at 3 p.m.

All are welcome to join at the Serbian Centre located at 6770 Tecumseh Road East.

Donations will be gratefully accepted.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi