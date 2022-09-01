The Harrow Fair returns for its 166th year

A famous end of the summer event for Essex County is back this year.

The Harrow Fair returns this Labour Day weekend for its 166th year.

After a two year hiatus due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colchester South and Harrow Agricultural Society has been working diligently to bring the fair back to its roots.

Starting today and running until September 4, there are many events for the whole family to enjoy.

Emma Denotter, Director on the Harrow Fair Board, says everyone is very excited to get back to the fair after a tough couple of years.

She says this year they are trying to bring the fair back to its traditional routes.

"We will have corn bingo, we will have our pie auction, our 4-H kids are gearing to go and they're live stocks will be in the barns this year again, and we'll have our auction. We're just trying to recreate some of those traditions but also try to make it better than our last fair."

She says the Harrow Fair is still so popular because the next generation continues on.

"Over the years there's been multiple generations who have been entering in the fair, so myself I am a fourth generation volunteer and enterest to the fair, so definitely it's a multi-generational family oriented organization."

Denotter says that the fair also raises money for other organizations.

"Our pie auction, so every year we have a pie auction with the proceeds going to the John McGivney Centre. And so over the year we have raised a number of dollars to go towards that organization."

A full list of daily events can be found on the Harrow Fair website.

Gates open to the public today starting at 1 p.m.