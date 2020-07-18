The Health Unit is Helping Residents 'Fight the Bite'

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking residents to help Fight the Bite.

Public Health Inspector Wendy Wang spoke about the mosquito campaign with Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News.

Mosquito bites might seem minor nuisance, but Wang says the insects transmit viruses like West Nile and Zika that have been found in the area.

"To date there's no vaccines for many of the diseases mosquitos can spread so the only way we can protect ourselves is to Fight the Bite," she added.

She says the best way to avoid bites is to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn from May to September.

But she says residents need to pay attention to their homes as well.

"During spring cleaning make sure to check and fix house screens and windows and doors to keep the mosquitos out," says Wang.

Everyone can make sure the mosquito population doesn't get out of control, according to Wang.

"Remove standing water around your home. Mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water so look out for standing water in unused tires, bird baths, pool covers and flower pots."

If you must be outside, Wang says use insect spray with deet.

She's reminding residents mosquitoes can bite at any time of day, so wear loose, light-coloured long sleeved shirts and pants with tight woven material when heading into areas where they're likely to be present.

More tips to fight the bite can be found on the health unit's website.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides