The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios

LOS ANGELES - The strike by Hollywood screenwriters is over.

Leaders of the writers union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios.

The governing boards of the eastern and western branches of the Writers Guild of America both voted to accept the deal, and afterward declared that the strike would be over and writers would be free to work starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The vote came after numerous writers joined striking actors on picket lines.

The writers deal brought renewed optimism to the pickets.

There are currently no negotiations set between the actors and the alliance of studios, streaming services and producers.