The Junction project seeking CIP grant help from the city

Work continues to transform the west Windsor property known as 'The Junction.'

Located at 1200 University Ave W., the land and its buildings sat vacant for a number of years before AIPL Canada Holdings Inc. committed to investing $34-million in the property.

The developer is now looking for some financial support through the city's University Ave and Wyandotte St. Community Improvement Plan to help with building and facade upgrades.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says, if approved, the project could receive up to $274,000 in grants.

"Sometimes people come in and they're looking to do the least amount of work and maximize their profits. What we wanted to do with some of these CIPs is encourage better outcomes. So what we see driving by, walking by every day makes a difference as far as how the general public engages with those new buildings."

Bortolin says the developers have done a great job in preserving the historic aspects of the buildings thus far.

"They've been working with the heritage planners because what we're trying to do is not only get the project up and running there, but get the best possible project there," he continued. "We want something that mirrors the historic context that we want to see kept and preserved in the city, but at the same time, brings new life to that area."

He says, once completed, the project will be a perfect fit for the neighbourhood.

"These developers have been working with the heritage planner. So it's a really exciting development, but the great part is that it will actually fit into the rest of the neighbourhood and the general core as far as respecting the look, the feel and the heritage characteristics of that area," Bortolin said.

Built in 1896, the Junction has seen several uses including a roller skating rink and a toy and radio equipment distributor — the developer is currently working on re-purposing the existing structures for commercial use.

The CIP grant application will be discussed at the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting which gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.