The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champs

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have made the Kansas City Chiefs a dynasty.

They're already thinking three-peat.

First, they had to become the NFL's first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Mahomes made sure of it, leading another super comeback on the NFL's biggest stage in America's showcase capital.

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champs.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback in a rematch of a Super Bowl four years ago.

Mahomes ran eight yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs' chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score.

After he connected with a wide-open Hardman, the Chiefs ran on the field as red-and-yellow confetti fell onto the turf.

The 28-year-old Mahomes becomes the fourth starting QB to win three Super Bowls -- joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman -- and second-youngest.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years and joined some of the league's greatest franchises.

Usher emerged at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience.

He started with ``Caught Up,'' moving into ``U Don't Have to Call,'' ``Superstar,'' and ``Love in the Club.''

Then Alicia Keys joined in front of a bright red piano for her song ``If I Ain't Got You,'' which morphed into ``My Boo,'' Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson -- notable for a performance during Black History Month.

--with files from CTV