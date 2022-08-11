The Kiwanis Club of Windsor receives $15,000 donation

A funding boost for The Kiwanis Club of Windsor.

President Tina Gatt says the club has received a $15,000 donation from the Honey Family Foundation Fund, which is a fund held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

She says the money was used on kitchen upgrades for the Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp.

"We had to make some necessary upgrades to our kitchen," she says. "So not the funnest kind of investment but certainly necessary for the safe operation of our camp."

Gatt says the camp relies on community donations to make upgrades at the camp as well as operational costs.

"It costs us about $200,000 now between food and insurance and just being able to provide a fun summer for all the kids that come to camp," says Gatt.

Photo courtesy: Kiwanis Club of Windsor

She adds the camp was very fortunate to receive the funds.

"It's so vital that we continue to receive support from the community so we're grateful for this contribution for sure," she says.

The camp is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

More than 400 children are attending camp this summer.