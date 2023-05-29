'The Little Mermaid' makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening

LOS ANGELES - Moviegoers wanted to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend.

"The Little Mermaid" easily outswam all box office competition.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Disney's live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic brought in $95.5 million in North America.

It's expected to bring in more than $117 million before the long weekend is over.

The launch ranks as the fifth biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever.

"The Little Mermaid" knocks Vin Diesel and "Fast X" out of the top spot.

The 10th installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel brought in $23 million domestically for a two-week total of $108 million.