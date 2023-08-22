The Magic of Penn & Teller coming to Caesars Windsor

The legendary duo Penn & Teller will bring their magic show to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, November 16 at 8 p.m.



From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Philadelphia, to acclaimed sold-out runs on Broadway, to the longest-running, and one of the most-beloved resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, magic's legendary duo continues to defy labels by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.



The current hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! for The CW Network, on which up-and-comers and magic veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in the pair's hit Las Vegas stage show, was nominated for a Critic's Choice Award and returns for a tenth season later this year.

Hundreds of outrageous appearances on everything from Fallon to Friends, The Simpsons to Colbert, Modern Family to Big Bang Theory.



This year, Penn & Teller celebrated 48 years of professional partnership.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.