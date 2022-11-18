The Manchester Pub prepares for large watching crowds of the FIFA World Cup

One local pub is preparing for large crowds during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar kicks off this weekend and the Manchester Pub downtown is ready to cater to the soccer fans of Windsor-Essex.

This World Cup is extra special with the inclusion of Canada qualifiying. The last time Canada's men qualified was for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where they played three games, losing all three without scoring a single goal.

The Manchester Pub, which is the only venue in Windsor-Essex to hold the rights to screen English Premier League, Europa, and Champions League matches, has also been selected at the 'Official Canada Soccer Viewing Headquarters' by lead Canada sponsor Carlsberg.

Stephen Hargreaves, Spokesperson for Manchester Pub, says excitment is already in the air for the games to begin.

He says they're expecting it to be incredibly busy.

"The doors will be open, it will be, I think, potentially our busiest World Cup in a long time."

He says the pub will be open earlier than usual in the morning.

"We're going to wait until the 10 o'clock kick off happens, and every game that starts at 10 o'clock or later we will open the doors by 9 o'clock so everybody can get in and get seated and get themselves some food and beverages and get ready."

He says with it being so long since Canada qualified, more people are engaged in the sport and ready for this World Cup.

"This time the team is a lot better, there's some amazing players out there, and the excitment is huge. I think now that with the internet and streaming services, people are able to watch these players week in and week out playing in other clubs around Europe and around the world. They now get to see them pull on the shirt with the maple leaf on it, and they feel like they can really pull behind them."

He says with Windsor-Essex being such a diverse community, everyone is ready to rally together for not only Canada, but other countries as well.

"People love Canada, and they love being Canadian whether they were born here or not. Like a lot of the players on the Canadian team, some of them being refugees, some of them being from different parts of the world but are naturalized Canadians, they get to come in and celebrate Canada on one day, and then the next day come back in and watch Iran, or watch England or Wales."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday, November 20.

Canada's first game in the tournament is against Belgium at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

The final, including a huge party at The Manchester, screens Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi