The Maple Leafs Streak Ends

Connor McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal and added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' point streak at 10 games with a 6-4 victory.

McDavid got the puck at Toronto's blue line and cleanly beat Morgan Rielly 1-on-1 using his speed with a fake to the inside before going wide and snapping the puck top corner on Michael Hutchinson with 8:34 to go in regulation.

Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making the third stop on a five-game road trip.

Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier, Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (24-14-5), who were 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Mike Smith made 31 saves for the win.

Frederik Andersen, who entered the night 12-0-1 in his career against Edmonton, allowed three goals on 19 shots before getting replaced by Hutchinson less than two minutes into the second period.

Hutchinson finished with 13 saves and was pegged with the loss.

