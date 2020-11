It's tme for The Masters as the quest for the Green Jacket tees off today at Augusta National.

The premiere major in golf was pushed back seven months to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiger Woods is the defending champ after a stunning return to glory last year.

Former Masters champ Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from this week's event after testing positive for the coronavirus.

There are four Canadians in the field, Mike Weir, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, and Nick Taylor.