The Multicultural Council recognizing Patti France and Bill Marra

St. Clair College President Patti France and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare President and CEO Bill Marra are being recognized by The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County.

The two will be honoured at the MCC's gala in May.

France has been named this year's recipient of the Herb Gray Harmony Award and Marra is getting the Champion Award.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Clair College Twitter

The Herb Gray Harmony Award recognizes individuals and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to building a more welcoming community for all in Windsor-Essex and the Champion Award celebrates contributions immigrants make in the community.

The 2023 MCC Awards Gala is set for May 4 at the Ciociaro Club.

Windsor city councillor Bill Marra at his final meeting of council on November 19, 2018 (Photo by Zander Broeckel)