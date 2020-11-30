The NFL Issues More Fines for COVID-19 Protocol Violations

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a 2021 seventh-round draft pick for violating league COVID-19 protocols.

That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the discipline who also tells The Associated Press that the Patriots have been fined $350,000 for similar violations.

The person says New Orleans was fined as a repeat offender.

ESPN reports the Saints were fined because they didn't wear masks during their postgame celebrations after beating Tampa Bay in Week 9.

The Saints are expected to appeal the discipline.

With files from the Associated Press