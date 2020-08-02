The NHL has Officially Returned

The NHL made its return to the ice Saturday after a 142-day hiatus.

Five qualifying round contests began in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

The Oilers find themselves down against the Blackhawks despite home ice advantage falling 6-4 in the opener of their best-of-five series.

Elsewhere, Jeff Petry scored the winner in overtime as the Canadiens beat the Penguins 3-2 in game one.

And in the late game, the Flames beat the Jets 4-1 to open their series.

The Maple Leafs get back on the ice Sunday night against Columbus.

Puck drops at 8pm.