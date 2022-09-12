The Offspring coming to Caesars Windsor

A multi-platinum punk-rock band is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The Offspring is bringing its "Let The Bad Times Roll" tour to the casino.

The band will kick-off its Canadian tour in Halifax and will perform in 18 cities, with a stop on November 15 in Windsor.

According to Caesars Windsor, The Offspring first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album 'Smash,' which sold over 11 million copies.

The band has sold more than 40-million albums and is known for a number of hits including Self Esteem, The Kids Aren't Alright, Why Don't You Get a Job and Come Out and Play.

Montreal's Simple Plan will be joining The Offspring on the tour.

The Canadian band won a Teen Choice Award in 2005 and in 2006 took home the JUNO Fan Choice Award.

Some Simple Plan hits include I'm Just a Kid, Perfect and Welcome to My Life.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday.