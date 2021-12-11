"The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of" documentary makes its hometown debut

A documentary about local pizza in Windsor is making it's way to Lakeshore Theatres this weekend.

Screenings of "The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of" will begin at the theatre from December 11 to December 12, with special advanced screening for those who are cast members, family, friends and local pizza shop owners on December 10.

Show times for screenings are at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Executive Producer George Kalivas, who was born and raised in Windsor, says he's been singing the praises of Windsor Pizza even after moving away to Toronto and trying a New York slice.

"I've been traveling all over the place for work, all over North America and I've gone to these famous pizza cities that you've seen on any TV show that you've ever watched. In the back of my mind, I would always think the pizza really is as good as we thought it was when we were kids, so I've been preaching this Windsor pizza gospel since I was 18 years old."

Kalivas says the community support for the project has been overwhelming.

"We knew people would love it, especially people from Windsor, but the support they've shown has definitely been on another level. Since we made our world premier at the Portland Film Festival in Portland, Oregon I think people started to realize how big this could be."

Kalivas says there will be more ways to watch the documentary at a later date if you miss the screening this weekend.

"We anticipate that this is going to be made available to the public officially some time in 2022, probably sometime around summer of 2022. Get your tickets right now, check it out in Windsor before then or you can wait until its available on streaming late next year."

The award winning film was first shown at The Portland Film Festival and received critical acclaim.

After its hometown screening this weekend, the film heads back to the US to be shown at the New Haven International Film Festival in Connecticut.