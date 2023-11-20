The Queens of Canada's Drag Race coming to Caesars Windsor in February 

Start your engines!

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour is coming to Caesars Windsor on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 8 p.m.



For the first time in herstory, witness an all-finalist cast, in a double feature show.

Join the Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes, alongside your favourite season three and four queens, as they hit the stage on a tour through the Great White North.



This epic show features Canada's Drag Race Season 3 winner Gisèle Lullaby, runner-up Jada Shada Hudson, and finalist Kimmy Couture, plus the upcoming finalists from Season 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.



For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.