The Region's Top Doctor Wants Everyone to Enjoy the Province's Reopening Safely

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex wants the public to enjoy the reopening of the province but is also stressing the importance of following all public health safety measures.

"Make sure that you still keep that in mind that the pandemic is still not over," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "So it's in a much better state right now in Windsor-Essex and we'll like to keep it that way."

He says weekly COVID-19 cases are decreasing.

Dr. Ahmed says safety measures must be followed.

"The only way we can keep it is if we follow still some of these guidelines that we talk about," says Dr. Ahmed. "Limiting the number of people that you're allowed to connect with."

Ontario entered stage one of its reopening plan at 12:01am.

The province issued its COVID-19 emergency brake also a stay at home order in early April.

The stay at home order came to an end last week.