The Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle Campaign to support those in need

The Salvation Army in Windsor is launching its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign with a local fundraising goal of $200,000.

Starting today, donations will be accepted through the campaign to bring in much needed funds to help individuals and families with the necessities of life such as food, clothing and shelter.

The Salvation Army has seen an increase in families with children who need assistance more than ever due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and the lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Nyree Bond, Community Ministries Officer with The Salvation Army South Windsor, says every donation, no matter how small, makes all the difference to those in need.

She says how this campaign makes an impact.

"So all of the money that is raised here in Windsor stays locally in Windsor. And it's used to support community based programs and services delivered by the Salvation Army here in Windsor."

She says the kettles will be equipped with TipTap to make it more accessible to donate.

"People can just donate right there with a debit or credit card or Apple Pay, or whatever they'd like. And it is easy to do just right at the location there, so that's the way we encourage the donations. They can always drop off at our location as well, but that would be the easiest way."

She adds that the Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers.

"We do have lots of shifts. We operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day from November 18th until Christmas Eve, so we have a lot of shifts our there we need to fill."

The Christmas kettles will start appearing in 17 different locations across the city from shopping areas such as the Devonshire Mall and Walmart, to the Real Canadian Superstore, the LCBO, Caesars Windsor and more.

Those wanting to volunteer can call the Kettle hotline at 519-971-5878 or visit the Windsor Christmas Kettles website.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi