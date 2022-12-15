The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Dinner returns after a two-year hiatus

The Salvation Army has returned with its annual Christmas Dinner following a two-year hiatus.

The dinner, which is hosted every year at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, however has returned with a very large crowd this holiday season.

On Wednesday night, many individuals came together to enjoy festive holiday music, great fellowship, and a Christmas dinner.

This complimentary meal is is local Christmas tradition, and it provides The Salvation Army an opportunity to express its gratitude to the residents of Windsor for their continued support.

Major Danny Pinksen, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says he's glad the event is back.

"Given the challenges that people face with inflation but also food insecurity, we're seeing more and more people as many food banks are, coming to the Salvation Army for help," says Pinksen. "And it's great for us at the Salvation Army to be able to provide not only this dinner, but provide a free dinner."

He says it's wonderful to have everyone together again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are no barriers, and we sit down together," he says. "Knowing that people are struggling today as they are, people who have just come through two years of COVID, and even the fact of coming through isolation, for us to be able to come together in person in this way, and be able to share this community meal together, I hope it's going to be really enriching."

A Christmas dinner is enjoyed by hundreds of people in Windsor at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, December 14, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Christie Figuary-Mcaree was one of many in attendance at the event and has been attending for the past 27-years.

"I love seeing new people," says Figuary-Mcaree. "I meet new people almost every year that I come. Everybody is always smiles, and you don't hear about all the other stuff, you hear about the good stuff for a change."

She says the event is all about family and friends.

"You have your family Christmas that you have at home with your close ones, like your siblings and everyone else, but then you have your family that you've chosen which is where you come together here, and you get to meet new people, have a lot of fun with friends and family," she says.

The Salvation Army continues to collect donations this holiday season with its Christmas Kettle Campaign.