The Tea Party hosting benefit concert at Caesars Windsor

The Tea Party is returning home.

The local band will hold a benefit concert at Caesars Windsor on Friday, February 3.

The band will be performing with The International Symphony Orchestra.

According to a release, the performance marks the first time in 20 years the band has performed with an orchestra in North America.

The band consists of Jeff Martin, Jeff Burrows, and Stuart Chatwood.

The trio is celebrating 30-years together, receiving 14 JUNO Award nominations and 22 MuchMusic Award nominations.

Transition To Betterness Programs along with essential and frontline workers will benefit from the concert.

It's being put on by LiUNA! Yunity and Sterling Ridge Group.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.