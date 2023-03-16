The Toldo Foundation makes $100,000 gift to the Windsor Symphony Orchestra's endowment

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has received a $100,000 donation from the Toldo Foundation toward its endowment fund.

The fund, which is called the 'Future Fund', will provide financial security year after year to protect the future of the WSO for the next generation.

The gift was announced at the performances of Charlotte Knights Sings Broadway, a program from the Toldo Pops concert series that features students from St. Clair College's Music Theatre Performance program.

Alex Toldo, a trustee of the Toldo Foundation, shared that the donation commemorates the WSO's 75th anniversary.

He says the foundation is proud to lead the campaign to grow the WSO endowment to ensure the future of the Orchestra is protected for years to come.

Each year a portion of the 'Future Fund's' investment revenue is paid to the WSO to support mainstage concerts, education programs, and community outreach.

The current value of the fund is close to $4-million.