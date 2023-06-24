The Town of Amherstburg to celebrate summertime edition of True Fest

The Town of Amherstburg is celebrating Pride Month with True Fest: Summertime Edition.

The Town is hosting the festival to celebrate diversity and inclusion with a summer concert.

A family-friendly Drag Show will be held in the town today starting at 7 p.m.

The Town says this show will feature mesmerizing performances, from costumes to dance routines, and the event will showcase performers while promoting acceptance and self-expression.

Aside from the Drag Show, there will also be activities for everyone to enjoy, including a free chess tournament.

Anne Rota, Manager of Tourism and Culture with the Town of Amherstburg, says residents were asking for the event to be held in the summer.

"It was so popular this past winter, and let's face it, it was a great show but it's cold and we thought 'hey, let's listen to the people and bring it back in the summer', and so that's what we're doing."

She says the performers do such a great job.

"Favourite artists like Liquorice, and Koko Starr, Phoenix Black, and Aliya, they were at the show in February, they are such a hit, and you know such great performers. They really, really connect with the crowd, talk to the kids, it was awesome."

Rota says they want to celebrate diversity.

"The Town is really proud to embrace and accept everyone as they are. That's really the message, fostering equitable and a welcoming environment. We love to celebrate diversity and include everyone, that's what it's all about."

Other performers for the event include The River Ramblers at 3 p.m., kids crafts, and more.

It will be held in Downtown Amherstburg.

A full itinerary and details can by found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi