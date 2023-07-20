The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The jackpot is the sixth highest in US history.

The winner could take the $558.1 lump sum before taxes or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million.

Since then, no one had won the grand prize.