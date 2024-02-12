The weather forecast for Monday February 12, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today..Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight..Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..Sunny. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..Clear. Low minus 2.

Thursday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.