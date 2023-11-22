The weather forecast for Wednesday November 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today..Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High plus 5.

Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Low zero.

Thursday..Clearing in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 6.

Friday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.