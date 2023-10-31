The Weather Network forecasting chilly conditions for Halloween

Trick or treaters across Windsor-Essex should expect chilly conditions for Halloween night.

The Weather Network is forecasting a cloudy sky and during the day Tuesday with a high of 5C.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that we will actually see scattered flurries during the day.

"Nothing worth getting too excited about other than being the first flakes of the season," he says. "It's a bit of a novelty and it's not going to accumulate, and it's scattered. But we have a decent chance of seeing flakes in the air."

Gillham says when it's time to go out trick or treating, the temperature will begin to drop off during late afternoon.

"The temperatures slowly dropping off as we go through the evening. Start of trick or treat, late afternoon, around three of four degrees Celsius, dipping down to one or two degrees Celsius as we get deeper into the evening. A bit of a wind chill, wind chill would be below zero but not exceptionally windy," he says.

Gillham says you will want to dress warm if you're out trick or treating.

"The wind chill will be right around zero, so starting out and you're one of the first people out, temperatures around three of four degrees Celsius. Then dipping down around 8 p.m., 9 p.m. as things are wrapping up, down around one degree,' he adds.

The Weather Network is forecasting a south wind with wind gusts up to 30 km/h for Halloween.

With files from Patty Handysides