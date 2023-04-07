The Windsor Spitfires have been swept out of the playoffs

The Windsor Spitfires have made OHL history.

They've unfortunately become the first top seeded team to ever be swept out of the playoffs by an 8th seeded team.

The Spits fell to Kitchener 5-1 Thursday night in Game 4 of the opening round of the post-season.

Jacob Maillet scored the lone goal for Windsor.

In a post on social media, the Spitfires organization says "Just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of ups and downs, a challenging season with the most man games missed in the entire OHL and still finished first in the West. A lot to be proud of. An underwhelming playoffs, but we will be back."

It goes on to thank Spits fans for their support.

The London Knights also swept their first round series against Owen Sound and will now face the Rangers in Round 2.

Last year, Kitchener knocked London out of the post-season during a thrilling Game 7 overtime win.

