The worst flu season in years predicted by local health officials

Local health officials say this could be one of the worst flu seasons in years.

During Thursday's Windsor Regional Hospital's Board of Directors Meeting, Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff at WRH, stressed that Windsor-Essex could see more hospitalizations based on projections for 2023.

For many years, the province has look at Australia’s influenza season to gauge what Ontario will be facing on this hemisphere.

However, Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to the latest report from the country's Department of Health and Aged Care.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Department of Health and Aged Care Australia

Dr. Saad says flu season in Australia began earlier than usual, which can also be used as an indicator of a severe season in our region.

"It started almost one or two months before it normally would circulate. And secondly, the peak of the graph is actually higher than previous influenza seasons, and the total number actually topped out more than three times the total number of influenza cases that they've had over the preceding five years."

He says over the past two years the spread of COVID-19, and children wearing masks in school were the top two reasons that influenza cases were extremely low.

"So a combination of low immunity to influenza over the last two years, combined with maskless children this year is likely what contributed to the significant influenza rates in the Southern Hemisphere. And something that we are worried locally here in the Northern Hemisphere, and that's part of the projections that we're concerned about."

He says COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory viruses, which could cause trouble to the healthcare system.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, infectious disease experts were always warning of the possibility of two respiratory viruses co-circulating at the same time which could spell trouble for hospitals, especially when they're already strained and struggling."

Cold and flu seasons typically start in the fall and usually go throughout the winter months in Canada.

The healthcare system is already facing intense pressures with many hospitals experience staffing shortages that continue to effect emergency rooms, causing some around the province to close their doors to patients.