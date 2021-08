Tecumseh OPP is investigating a theft from a business in the town.

Provincial Police say it happened sometime between July 22 and July 28, at a property on Sylvestre Drive.

The investigation has found a lock was cut off a storage bin and 11 Brant Infrared heaters, worth $11,000, were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers anonymously.