Theory of a Deadman to rock the stage at Caesars Windsor

Theory of a Deadman will rock it out on The Colosseum stage this May.

The rock group, with special guest Billy Raffoul, will perform on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

Theory of a Deadman has persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard-rock force with major Multi-Platinum hits and countless sold-out shows over two decades.

The band put out their self-titled first album in 2002. In addition to the Double-Platinum breakthrough album Scars & Souvenirs and Gold-Certified The Truth Is..., they have a list of hits including "All Or Nothing," "Lowlife," "Angel," "Hate My Life," "Not Meant To Be," and "Bad Girlfriend."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.