There are 359 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

There are 307 new high risk cases, including 170 reported on Saturday April 23, 82 on Sunday April 24, and 55 cases on April 25 bringing the total number of active infections in the region to 359.

The Health Unit says there are currently 58 people in hospital with the virus with 4 in intensive care units.

There are 25 active outbreaks including 11 at long-term care or retirement homes, 5 hospital units, 8 community and 1 workplace outbreak.

The COVID-19 deathtoll remains at 607 locally since the pandemic began.