'There’s going to be a future for them': Third shift to return to WAP

A saving grace for Windsor Assembly Plant.

Investments into retooling and moderniznig the plant by several levels of government and Stellantis mean the third shift is coming back stronger than ever.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says about 500-600 employees are still laid off, all of whom will be invited to come back.

“Obviously the reduction of the third shift was devastating to us, and I promised every one of them that they’d be back." he began. "We know that we’re coming back to three shifts, and every worker that has been out will be back at Windsor Assembly Plant, and there’s going to be a future for us.”

Cassidy says Windsor Assembly Plant isn’t anywhere near full capacity, and there’s plenty of room to grow.

“We can always take more. Right now our plant cant build over 400,000 vehicles per year at full capacity, and we’re not there, so there’s a lot of room still, for sure.”

He adds, the investment means security and growth for generations to come.

“Make no mistake. This announcement today has secured my kids, grand-kids, people don’t know how big this investment is. This investment is going to secure the future of the auto industry here in Canada,” said Cassidy.

The $3.6 billion investment includes the retooling and modernizatioin of a separate plant in Brampton, as well as the creation of two new research and development plants in Windsor.

The Electric Vehicle and Battery Pack Testing Centres of Competency will establish Ontario as a major R&D hub for the company across all stages of production