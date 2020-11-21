Thiem Upsets Djokovic's at ATP Event

Dominic Thiem has ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-tying sixth A-T-P Finals title, beating the top-ranked player in the semifinals. Thiem grabbed seven of the last eight points en route to a 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) victory.

The 27-year-old Austrian could have closed things out more than an hour earlier but dropped four match points in the second-set tiebreaker, including one by double-faulting.

Thiem beat the top-ranked Djokovic 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals in London by grabbing seven of the last eight points. Thiem could have closed things more than an hour earlier, but he frittered away four match points in the second-set tiebreaker.

The No. 3-ranked Thiem's 300th career match win put him in the final of the season-ending tournament for the second straight year.

He was runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019.

Rafael Nadal was scheduled to face Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.

with files from (The Associated Press)