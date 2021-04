Several pairs of eyeglasses worth roughly $10,000 have been stolen in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police say an investigation is underway after suspects smashed the front door of New Vision Optical on James Street early on the morning of April 5.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and stole several pairs of eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.