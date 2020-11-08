Third COVID-19 Protest Staged in Downtown Windsor

A third protest opposing COVID-19 measures drew just over 60 people to downtown Windsor over the weekend.

The group gathered around The Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive Sunday around 2 p.m. — this time fewer in numbers to the gathering on Oct. 25 that saw hundreds show up.

Many protestors held signs denouncing pandemic measures as a form of government control, including Dawn Mulcahey.

"I want my rights back. I want to stay free and I'm not accepting anything that the government's going to give me that's against my will," she says. "I'm not wearing a mask and I'm not taking a needle [vaccine]."