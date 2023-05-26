Third driver nabbed in a week for stunt driving by WPS

For the third time this week Windsor Police have charged a local driver for stunt driving.

According to police, on Wednesday night the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for travelling 94 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

Police say the car had an improper muffler, which caused excessive exhaust noise, and that this type of modification isn't only disruptive to peace and quiet but also against regulations.

As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving and having an improper muffler.

According to police the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and the driver's license has been suspended for 30 days.

On Tuesday, May 23, WPS posted to social media about a driver that had been charged with three separate stunt driving incidents within the last three months.

Police also posted to social media on Wednesday night, about a driver caught earlier this week going 141km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone on Huron Church Road.