Third mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent tests positive for West Nile Virus

Another mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says the sample was collected on August 15 from a trap in Dresden.

The health agency says it's the third positive mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent this season.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Some mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

Severe symptoms include stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

