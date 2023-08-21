iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Third mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent tests positive for West Nile Virus


AM800-News-West-Nile-Virus-Chatham-Kent

Another mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says the sample was collected on August 15 from a trap in Dresden.

The health agency says it's the third positive mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent this season.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Some mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

Severe symptoms include stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis. 
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE