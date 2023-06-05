Third suspect arrested in connection to vicious assault in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a third suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor.

Police say Demarcus Parker turned himself in Monday morning at the Windsor Police Service headquarters.

The 18-year-old has now been charged with aggravated assault.

Parker was one of five suspects wanted in connection to an attack on a 26-year-old man who was severely beaten near the intersection of Pelissier St. and University Ave on May 27, 2023.

On May 29, police arrested 25-year-old Lowhya Lako in connection to the attack and he has been charged with aggravated assault.

On May 30, 25-year-old Van Cleef Jean Dedieu turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Two other suspects are still wanted in connection to the assault.

A video of the attack showed a group of people attack the victim before he is body slammed to the ground before being kicked and punched as he lay unconscious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a vicious assault in downtown Windsor on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

