"This is a big coming out party for businesses downtown," says Agostino on fireworks night

Business owners are gearing up for what is going to be a very busy but exciting night for the Ford Fireworks.

The fireworks show is scheduled to take place Monday night around 10 p.m., bringing with it thousands of people downtown.

Former business owner and Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says he's starting to feel the buzz and excitement from business owners.

"I know that there's some great patios that are going to be open. I know there's going to be a few surprises downtown in store for people when they come out Monday night. I'm just hoping the weather holds up."

He says there's been a lot of work done in the downtown core in that last five months from clean ups to new businesses opening.

"This is really an exciting time for businesses to really showcase who they are, what they've got and what they've done. And it's the first time really that I think the majority of the community is going to feel COVID restrictions officially being over. So this is really a big coming out party for a lot of the businesses downtown."

He says he knows parking is an issue downtown on fireworks night.

"People find a way to get downtown. They find a way to get to the core, they find a way to get to the riverfront. It's a perfect example of why we need to connect our riverfront to our core. When you see the fireworks that's exactly what it accomplishes. It brings everyone to the riverfront and then everyone walks back through the core."

Agostino says he's personally called hotels downtown and was told there's lots of vacancy if you wish to spend the night downtown after the fireworks.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi