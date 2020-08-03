Thomas Wins FedEx St. Jude

Justin Thomas has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men's golf by capturing the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner's check for his 13th PGA Tour title.

He took the lead for good on the par-5 16th with his second straight birdie, while Brooks Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Thomas is No. 1 for the first time since June 2018.

Koepka finished in a second-place tie with Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis at minus-10.

The first major of the year, the PGA Championship is taking place this week, starting Thursday at TPC Harding Park, in San Francisco.



with files from Canadian Press