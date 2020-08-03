iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Thomas Wins FedEx St. Jude

am800-sports-golf-pga-st jude-justin thomas-

Justin Thomas has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men's golf by capturing the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner's check for his 13th PGA Tour title.

He took the lead for good on the par-5 16th with his second straight birdie, while Brooks Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Thomas is No. 1 for the first time since June 2018.

Koepka finished in a second-place tie with Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis at minus-10.

The first major of the year, the PGA Championship is taking place this week, starting Thursday at TPC Harding Park, in San Francisco.


with files from Canadian Press

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE