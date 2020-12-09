Those Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Could Face Restrictions

Ontario's health minister says those who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine could certain face restrictions.

Christine Elliott says the province will not make the shot mandatory, but some activities like travel or access to spaces such as movie theatres could eventually be restricted for those who opt not to get immunized.

Elliott says the province will issue government documentation so that people can prove they have received the vaccine.

She calls the documentation "essential'' to have as the province emerges from the pandemic.

Ontario has said it could start receiving doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks and plans to offer it first to vulnerable seniors and health care workers.

The province has also said it will be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

With files from the Canadian Press