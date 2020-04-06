Thousands Apply for CERB on Day One

Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for the new Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB).

In his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 240,000 people successfully applied for CERB in the first few hours after Ottawa opened the process.

The benefit offers $500-a-week payments for workers who have lost all of their income due to COVID-19.

At this time, applications are open only to people born in the first three months of the year and those born in other months will be able to apply later in the week.

When it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE), Trudeau says he's confident shipments of medical gear from the U.S. will continue to arrive in Canada.

He was responding to reports U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to keep U.S.-made medical equipment on American soil.

Trudeau says talks between the two countries are ongoing and have proven to be productive.