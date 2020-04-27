Thousands Apply for Wage Subsidy on Day 1

In less than five hours, 10,000 businesses have already applied for the federal government's new wage subsidy.

The application process opened at 6 a.m. on Monday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the number of applications underscores the scope of the challenge companies are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies will be able to receive up to $847 per employee per week from the federal government.

According to Trudeau, money should start flowing by May 7.

Speaking on Monday morning, Trudeau also says his government is working with other federal political parties to establish support mechanisms for students.

Trudeau hinted that legislation aimed at helping students will be a focus when members of Parliament hold their first virtual House of Commons session on Tuesday and a special in-person sitting on Wednesday.

He also referenced Ontario's decision over the weekend to boost the pay of essential workers by $4 an hour as an example of other types of measures the government is talking about with the provinces.

As provinces begin to announce plans to re-open their economies, Trudeau also said the federal government has no plans to close borders or restrict movement between different regions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

— With files from The Canadian Press