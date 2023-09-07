Thousands of charges laid by West Region OPP over Labour Day weekend

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police's West Region were busy ensuring the safety of all drivers during the Labour Day long weekend traffic enforcement campaign.

Officers laid a total of 2426 charges, stemming from 2577 traffic stops made from September 1 until the conclusion of the campaign on September 4.

This year's campaign focused on the "Big Four" bad driving behaviours: aggressive driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

Police say these four factors are the leading contributors to death, injury and property damage on roads and highways in Ontario.

OPP West Region Labour Day "Big Four" traffic campaign charges broken down:

- Speeding: 1450 charges

- Failure to wear a seatbelt: 128 charges

- Distracted Driving: 31 charges

- Impaired Driving: 54 charges

Specific to Essex County, there were 111 speeding charges, two seatbelt charges, two distracted driving charges, and eight impaired driving charges handed out.