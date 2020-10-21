Thousands of Elementary Students Heading Back to In Person Learning

A wave of students will be heading back to the classroom at both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

In August, parents were asked to choose in person or at home learning for their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, roughly a month into the school year, they were given a chance to change their decision.

At the public board, 1,879 elementary students are shifting from learning at home back to the classroom — at the Catholic board, 803 have opted to return to school.

Chris Mills is the Superintendent of Education with the public board and says they're not surprised by the numbers.

"I think some of our families were taking the wait and see approach with the beginning of the school year and now that they've seen the procedures and protocols in place and seen their kid's friends and neighbours going to school each day safely, they've made the decision to return to in person," he says.

According to Mills, staff reorganization will begin right away.

"Some of our virtual teaching staff will move back to the in person model. One of the goals that we've set out from the beginning is to try to minimize the disruption to our students and to our teachers. Obviously, with the kinds of numbers that we're looking at, there will be some classes that may need to be reorganized."

Mills says the board will do its best not to disrupt student learning.

"Change happens and we encourage families to support their child if a change occurs with their teacher," he says. "We know that change will be inevitable for the numbers of students that we're shifting, but we do need parental support when it comes to change for our students."

On the flip side, 474 public board students will be changing to at home learning while the Catholic board saw 97 making the switch.

The Catholic board plans to have the changes in place by November 2 while the public board is aiming for November 9.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley