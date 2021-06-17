Thousands of St. Clair College Students to Graduate Virtually Thursday

It's a big day for college students in Windsor

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Clair College is holding yet another virtual convocation for more than 5,000 graduates on Thursday.

Vice President of Communications John Fairley says, while it can't be done in person, the college wishes the best for all its grads.

"These students are here at our Windsor campus, our Chatham campus and our Ace Acumen academy in Toronto," he says. "The hard work that they've done at the college to get into the workforce, we hope they get great jobs and start contributing to communities and really all over the province and the world for that matter."

Fairley says an effort has been made to give the ceremony a personal touch.

"Every student had the availability to put a picture of themselves, a quote or saying and they get celebrated throughout the ceremony as best as we can virtually. Instead of having them on stage walking across, everyone gets to see their picture for a few seconds," he says.

Fairley says it's been an interesting couple of years.

"How they've been teaching online, how it's been received by the students. It's been a change of so much of what the normal is of how we do the business of the college. We don't take anything away from the extra work this year which has been a part of getting them to this day that we can virtually celebrate everybody," he says.

All convocation sessions can be watched anytime on the college's website.

Since it was established in 1966, St. Clair College has graduated more than 120,000 students.

With files from Patty Handysides