Thousands of students still face risk of suspension for incomplete immunization records

Thousands of students still face the risk of being suspended this upcoming school year due to missing immunization records.

On August 8, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued approximately 7,858 suspension orders.

As of August 23, there are still 5,234 secondary students at risk of being suspended in September for either missing immunizations or failing to update their immunization records to the health unit.

Catch-up immunization clinics are being offered at the WECHU offices and across various locations in Windsor and Essex County, and will continue for the rest of the summer.

Students have been notified that their records must be updated to the health unit by Monday, September 12, at 6 p.m. or they will be suspended for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, September 14.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, all students in Ontario must be up-to-date on immunizations.

Families can go online to book a time slot for an immunization or to submit immunization records.

Families can also call the WECHU at 519-258-2146, ext. 4500 to book an appointment.